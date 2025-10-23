Lost Frequencies announces major UK headline shows for 2026

Lost Frequencies is gearing up for his return to the UK with two massive headline shows next year. The Belgian producer and DJ will perform at the Albert Hall in Manchester on 23, January 2026 and the O2 Brixton Academy on 24, January 2026 in London.

Known for his melodic house soundscapes and atmospheric live sets, Lost Frequencies is set to bring his highly-acclaimed live show back to British fans. The shows are also in support of his latest album All Stand Together.

The announcement follows the artist’s recent mainstage performance at Tomorrowland Brasil, and a phenomenal North American tour. With over 22.5 million monthly Spotify listeners, and a BRIT Award nomination, Lost Frequencies has cemented his place as one of electronic music’s leading figures. His upcoming UK dates promise an immersive experience featuring live instrumentation, dynamic visuals and euphoric, unmatched energy.

Sharing more on the tour, Lost Frequencies said: “The connection I have with the UK crowd is really special. Every time I play here, the energy is incredible and these shows at Albert Hall and Brixton are going to be some of the biggest moments of my tour yet.”

