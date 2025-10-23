Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Seven Lions announces massive return to Red Rocks next year
Lost Frequencies announces major UK headline shows for 2026
Immersion unveils hard-hitting debut EP 'Nothing' - out now on Direct Action Records!

Lost Frequencies announces major UK headline shows for 2026

October 23, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Lost Frequencies / Courtesy PR

Lost Frequencies is gearing up for his return to the UK with two massive headline shows next year. The Belgian producer and DJ will perform at the Albert Hall in Manchester on 23, January 2026 and the O2 Brixton Academy on 24, January 2026 in London. 

Known for his melodic house soundscapes and atmospheric live sets, Lost Frequencies is set to bring his highly-acclaimed live show back to British fans. The shows are also in support of his latest album All Stand Together. 

The announcement follows the artist’s recent mainstage performance at Tomorrowland Brasil, and a phenomenal North American tour. With over 22.5 million monthly Spotify listeners, and a BRIT Award nomination, Lost Frequencies has cemented his place as one of electronic music’s leading figures. His upcoming UK dates promise an immersive experience featuring live instrumentation, dynamic visuals and euphoric, unmatched energy.

Advertisement

Sharing more on the tour, Lost Frequencies said: “The connection I have with the UK crowd is really special. Every time I play here, the energy is incredible and these shows at Albert Hall and Brixton are going to be some of the biggest moments of my tour yet.”

Get your tickets HERE. Check out our interview with Lost Frequencies HERE

Follow Lost Frequencies:

SpotifyInstagramXFacebook

October 23, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Seven Lions announces massive return to Red Rocks next year

October 22, 2025
Next Post

Immersion unveils hard-hitting debut EP 'Nothing' - out now on Direct Action Records!

October 23, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You