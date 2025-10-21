Mike Williams joins forces with Philip Strand on the melodic future house masterpiece ‘All My Life (In My Heart)’

Dutch trailblazer Mike Williams has made a massive return with his latest single ‘All My Life (In My Heart)’ featuring Swedish producer Philip Strand.

Released on 17 October via pioneering label Future House Music, the single sees Mike take on a melodic approach to future house. The foundation of the single is Mike’s stunning piano melody, which adds a poignant level of sentimentality and vulnerability. The piano motif cascades into a euphoric dance anthem, and builds into a striking climax featuring seething synths and an ear-worm melody. The addition of vocals adds a human touch to the track, drawing the listener in with its warm, comforting tone and evocative lyrics.

Mike tested out the track at festivals all over the world, before its official release. The single has since become his official anthem for ADE, at the highly-anticipated Storylines 2025 event which takes place on Friday, 24 October.

The release of ‘All My Life (In My Heart)’ is a full circle moment for Mike WIlliams, as he first released on Future House Music over ten years ago, when he was still known as WLLMS. Since then, his career has gone from strength to strength with performances at Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland and Parookaville, as well as a relentless global tour schedule.

Sharing more on the track, Mike Williams said; “Good to be back with the guys who discovered me and my sound. ‘All My Life’ brings back the timeless melodies future house brought us. It felt good to release this record with Future House Music and the response from the crowd at shows and online has been insane“

