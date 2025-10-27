Tomorrowland shares historic lineup for debut edition in China featuring Dimitri Vegas, Amelie Lens, Don Diablo and more!

Tomorrowland is set to make history this November with The Magic of Tomorrowland, a spectacular new event debuting in Shanghai, China. The festival will take place from 22 – 23 November at Huangpu Riverside.

The waterfront venue has been purpose-built to capture the signature spirit and atmosphere of Tomorrowland. The indoor festival will feature two stages and will deliver world-class production, like immersive sound and lighting, intricate stage designs and dazzling visuals.

Headlining The Magic of Tomorrowland is global electronic music star Dimitri Vegas, who will be joined by an all star lineup of international and Chinese talent. The rest of the lineup includes the likes of Amelie Lens, Andromedik, Apashe, Chris Lorenzo, Don Diablo, DubVision b2b Matisse and Sadko b2b Third Party. Get your tickets HERE

