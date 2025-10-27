Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Skrillex and ISOxo join forces on ‘Fuze’ 
Tomorrowland shares historic lineup for debut edition in China featuring Dimitri Vegas, Amelie Lens, Don Diablo and more!

Tomorrowland shares historic lineup for debut edition in China featuring Dimitri Vegas, Amelie Lens, Don Diablo and more!

October 27, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Tomorrowland / Tomorrowland Facebook

Tomorrowland is set to make history this November with The Magic of Tomorrowland, a spectacular new event debuting in Shanghai, China. The festival will take place from 22 – 23  November at Huangpu Riverside.

The waterfront venue has been purpose-built to capture the signature spirit and atmosphere of Tomorrowland. The indoor festival will feature two stages and will deliver world-class production, like immersive sound and lighting, intricate stage designs and dazzling visuals.

Headlining The Magic of Tomorrowland is global electronic music star Dimitri Vegas, who will be joined by an all star lineup of international and Chinese talent. The rest of the lineup includes the likes of Amelie Lens, Andromedik, Apashe, Chris Lorenzo, Don Diablo, DubVision b2b Matisse and Sadko b2b Third Party. Get your tickets HERE

Advertisement

Follow Tomorrowland:

WebsiteFacebookXInstagramYouTube

October 27, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Skrillex and ISOxo join forces on ‘Fuze’ 

October 27, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You