Seven Lions announces massive return to Red Rocks next year

After four consecutive sold-out shows at Red Rocks, Seven Lions has announced his return to the legendary venue!

The highly anticipated show will take place on Friday, 22 May 2026 and marks the next installment of his coveted Higher Love event series. Higher Love is known for its groundbreaking production and diverse musical programming. The event series has a loyal following from fans of Seven Lion, as well as his label Ophelia Records.

The 2026 edition promises a full lineup of Ophelia Records artists, including performances by Kill The Noise, HVDES and Quackson. The evening will also feature live vocalists and a string quartet. In addition, the show will debut a brand new stage design titled “Cosmic Garden,” which draws inspiration from Seven Lions’ forthcoming album Asleep in the Garden of Infernal Stars, which is slated for release on 12 December, 2025.

Sharing more on about his upcoming Red Rocks performance, Seven Lions said: “I am super excited for this year’s Red Rocks with a bunch of friends, family and new music. Should be a beautiful time of year as well. See you all soon!”

