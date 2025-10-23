Dark Mode Light Mode
Immersion unveils hard-hitting debut EP ‘Nothing’ – out now on Direct Action Records!

October 23, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Chicago-based producer Immersion, dropped his debut EP Nothing on 19 September, via Direct Action Records

Known for his signature fusion of house, big room and melodic influences, Immersion boasts over 1600 live performances and 20 years of DJ experience. Now, the release of his debut EP marks the arrival of a bold new chapter for the artist! The impact of the EP has been nothing short of visceral since its release, as it has already reached #12 on the Beatport New Releases Chart.

The two track EP opens with Dominoes’, which features a sultry yet powerful vocal refrain. The track has a groove-induced rhythm driven by House and Tech house textures, while the captivating melody elevates the single into an energetic peak time number, making it ideal for invigorating dancefloors. The title track follows, and is a masterclass in percussion and sound design. ‘Nothing’ embodies an unapologetic, cheeky energy which is underscored by a supercharged bassline, gritty synths and a catchy vocal.  

Sharing more on the EP, Immersion said; “This EP is about pushing forward. It’s about putting in the years, taking risks, and leaving nothing on the table. Both tracks carry that message.” 

October 23, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

