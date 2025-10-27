Dark Mode Light Mode
LOUD LUXURY talk fame, literally living on the road, and the wild ride ahead in 2026 [Interview]
Kashovski and Abel Ray team up on ‘Gracias A La Vida’

October 27, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Kashovski / Courtesy PR

Kashovski and Abel Ray have joined forces once again, this time on a sultry, emotive number titled ‘Gracias A La Vida’. Released on 24 October via Calamar Records, the House-inspired single fuses their innovative artistic visions, while pushing the limits of electronic music.

‘Gracias A La Vida’ highlights an immaculate balance between technical precision and emotional depth, where Kashovski and Abel Ray shine brightly. Both artists hail from different parts of the globe; with Kashovski based in Paris, while Abel Ray is based in Marrakesh. This intercontinental and cross-cultural fusion is the heartbeat of the track, culminating into a soundscape that is emotively and rhythmically abundant. 

The vocals overflow with vulnerability and gratitude, while it brilliantly holds the emotional core of the track throughout. Their production is as expansive as it is hypnotising. The artists took on a minimalistic approach to the sound design, allowing the vocals to breathe and take centre stage. The production features an inescapable rhythm along with a soothing melody, and perfectly placed percussion which pulls the listener in even further. 

Stream ‘Gracias A La Vida’ below:

Follow Kashovski:

SpotifyInstagramBeatport 

Follow Abel Ray:

BeatportInstagramSpotify   

Follow Calamar Records:

Instagram  Beatport

October 27, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

