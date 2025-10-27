Skrillex and ISOxo join forces on ‘Fuze’ 

Hot off the heels of their iconic B2B at Niteharts, Skrillex and ISOxo have teamed up once again on a new heavyweight banger.

The track dropped on Skrillex’s label OWSLA, and marks his second new release since the drop of his album FCK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3.

As expected, the track is monstrous and carries an inescapable feral energy reminiscent of Skrillex’s earlier releases. Skrillex and ISOxo’s sound design and production skills match perfectly with each other, creating a sense of disorientation and excitement.

Listen to ‘Fuze’ below: