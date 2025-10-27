Dark Mode Light Mode
Kashovski and Abel Ray team up on ‘Gracias A La Vida’
Skrillex and ISOxo join forces on ‘Fuze’ 
Tomorrowland shares historic lineup for debut edition in China featuring Dimitri Vegas, Amelie Lens, Don Diablo and more!

October 27, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Skrillex / Facebook

Hot off the heels of their iconic B2B at Niteharts, Skrillex and ISOxo have teamed up once again on a new heavyweight banger.

The track dropped on Skrillex’s label OWSLA, and marks his second new release since the drop of his album FCK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3.

As expected, the track is monstrous and carries an inescapable feral energy reminiscent of Skrillex’s earlier releases. Skrillex and ISOxo’s sound design and production skills match perfectly with each other, creating a sense of disorientation and excitement. 

Listen to ‘Fuze’ below:

 

