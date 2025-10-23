LOUD LUXURY talk fame, literally living on the road, and the wild ride ahead in 2026 [Interview]

Known for their chart-topping hits and an irresistible signature sound, LOUD LUXURY has become one of the most compelling duo’s in electronic music. The pair burst onto the scene in 2017 with their hit single ‘Body’ featuring Brando, which topped charts and rapidly became a global dance anthem.

Fast forward nearly a decade later, and LOUD LUXURY continue to evolve their euphoric, irresistible hooks and high-energy atmospherics. The pair recently wrapped up their Five Star Dive Bar tour, where they enticed fans all over North America, with stops in Washington DC and Los Angeles. They’ve also just released a timeless new single featuring Natalie Jane titled ‘UH OH’, which already boasts over 3 million Spotify streams. Beyond the streaming numbers and sold-out shows, their brand has been built on a genuine friendship and unwavering passion for music.

In this exclusive interview with LOUD LUXURY, the duo share more about the concept behind the Five Star Dive Bar tour, their approach to collaborations, signing their first major record deal and more.

You’ve just wrapped up your Five Star Dive Bar tour. What inspired the concept behind the tour and can you tell us about any stand out moments you’ve experienced with the tour?

A lot of people don’t know the lore but LOUD LUXURY actually started in a university town near Toronto, Canada called London (not the British one). A lot of what the brand is today was formed by cutting our teeth in these dingy dive bars. It formed the type of parties we wanted to throw, the type of music we wanted to play and the Five Star Dive Bar tour is a reflection of that. Bringing that same chaos and intimacy to a bigger space is a big vision for us.

Did you create any new edits or unreleased tracks specifically for the Five Star Dive Bar tour?

The one thing about an LL show is you’re always going to get new edits and unreleased stuff at our show. That feels like a big selling point to come.

Your partnership dates back to your University days. Did you ever imagine that it would turn into a massive global music career?

Not at all. That’s everyone’s hope when they get into this but it feels like winning the lottery in terms of chances. We are just grateful for it everyday.

What was the moment where you both felt like; “Okay, we’ve made it”?

This story gets told a lot, but it was our first headline show in the US after several “soft launches.” We’d spent time opening for other artists who sold the tickets, and this was our chance to do it ourselves. It was winter 2018 in Boston, right after New Year’s, when not many people go out. To make matters worse, a severe snowstorm caused the national guard to be called in. We didn’t expect many people to attend, but we were thrilled when they showed up. It was empowering to feel that we could do this and that people cared.

How do you keep perspective in an industry that’s so driven by numbers and hype?

The one cheat code always seems to be that if you make songs that you’re genuinely proud of, you are way less attached to the numbers.

You’ve played at clubs and major festivals all over the globe, where do you feel the most connected to your audience?

Canada will always be home and like Summit recently said on twitter, they have the craziest crowds on earth.

Let’s talk about your approach to collaboration. Do you have a structure or go-to formula when collaborating, or do you allow things to flow organically?

What makes it so much fun is every track starts differently. Sometimes it’s a voice note, instrumental or even just a drum pattern. We work on Ableton and just send the project back and forth until we feel like it’s ready.

What’s a genre you haven’t explored yet that you’d love to experiment with?

We’ve tended to release very commercial leaning music but actually grew up massive, massive house heads so it would be a lot of fun to explore that more deeply. We’d just love to do it in our own way rather than bite what’s popular.

What inspires you outside of music?

Go outside more, trust me it’s worth it.

What do the last few months of 2025 hold for LOUD LUXURY, and what can fans expect in 2026?

We just signed our first major label deal which has been a blessing. We’re the first to admit that we were a little too slow to finish songs in the past because it’s so easy to be in your head about every detail so we’re trying to be way more consistent with our releases. So plenty more music on the way and potentially a VERY big collaboration to wrap up the year. Thanks so much!

Follow LOUD LUXURY:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X