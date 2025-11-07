Klangkarussell return with long-awaited second album ‘Petrichor’

Renowned Austrian duo Klangkarussell are back with their highly-anticipated new offering Petrichor. The 13-track body of work is their second album and follows their chart-topping debut album Netzwerk, which was released more than a decade ago.

Petrichor dives into profound themes of love, hope, family, growth and introspection. Released on their own imprint Bias Beach Records, the album is another acclaimed project which further cements their prolific reputation as forward-thinking artists.

The album opens with ‘Truth Begins’ which features Blazey. It’s a pulse-driven statement of intent, with captivating arpeggios and driving kicks. The track is also accompanied by a striking video featuring Olympic gold medalist Anna Gasser. ‘Ride’ follows, which is a glistening nostalgic offering soaked in disco-influenced synths and rhythms. Meanwhile, ‘Cross The Border’ which features Bloom Twins, adds a poignant layer of reflection and empathy on family and living through wartime in Ukraine.

All in all, the album features collaborations with the likes of Blazey, GIVVEN, Bloom Twins, Oliva, Redward Martin, Elmar, Marieme and Senes, showcasing Klangkarussell’s range and boundary-pushing nature. Undoubtedly worth the wait, the album is a stand-out release for 2025.

Sharing more on the album the pair revealed; “We wanted this album to feel like a journey through our world – the highs, the struggles, the quiet moments, the big ones. ‘Petrichor‘ is about renewal, about finding beauty in change, just like the smell of rain after a storm.”

Klangkarussell‘s upcoming show dates:



Nov 14 – 1720 – Los Angeles, US

Nov 16 – Hotel VIA Rooftop Party – San Francisco, US

Nov 20 – LooLoo – Mexico City, MX

Nov 21 – Q Nightclub – Seattle, US

Nov 22 – Arlo Williamsburg Ballroom (Sonic Jungle) – New York City, US

Nov 23 – ZeyZey – Miami, US

