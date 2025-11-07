Dark Mode Light Mode
Jenn Getz & Alfie share groove-induced reimagining of Mary J Blige's 'All I Really Want'
Jenn Getz & Alfie share groove-induced reimagining of Mary J Blige’s ‘All I Really Want’ 
Klangkarussell return with long-awaited second album 'Petrichor'

Jenn Getz & Alfie share groove-induced reimagining of Mary J Blige’s ‘All I Really Want’ 

November 7, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Jenn Getz & Alfie / Courtesy PR

Daring duo Jenn Getz & Alfie have shared an evocative remix of R&B legend Mary J Blige’s timeless hit ‘All I Really Want’.

The Dubai-based pair twist and turn the original into a funky UKG-influenced track, which features a powerful kick and sturdy bassline. The remix is sensual and playful, with an unmistakable dancefloor appeal ideal for Summer’s in Ibiza. It highlights their evolution as producers, while showcasing their polished yet distinct soundscape. 

Originally from the UK, the pair stormed onto the Dubai scene in 2020 and have never looked back. They’ve recently been featured on the cover of Mixmag UAE and were crowned the “Future Of Dance” at the 1001Tracklists Awards. Additionally, they’ve held residencies at iconic venues like Pacha, while they’ve also released music on pioneering labels such as DVINE Sounds and Toolroom.

Advertisement

This remix is undoubtedly another victory for this prolific duo who are taking over the globe one release at a time.

Stream ‘All I Really Want’ below:

 

Follow Jenn Getz & Alfie below:

Instagram –  SpotifySoundcloud

