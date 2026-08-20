From Stussy to Stassy: Dutch Producer’s Surprise Name Switch, Explained 

Dutch DJ and producer Chris Stussy has quietly changed his artist name to Chris Stassy. The real name behind the alias, Niels Christian Steenbergen, announced the shift on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself in front of a poster reading a short message thanking fans for the “U” while welcoming in the “A” of a new chapter. His social handles have since been updated to match.

No official reason was given for the change, though fans in the comments have speculated it may be tied to an unconfirmed dispute with streetwear brand Stüssy, given the similarity between the two names. His label, Up The Stuss, remains unaffected and keeps its original name.

The rebrand arrives alongside new music: Chris Stassy’s first release under the new name, ‘U Know Me’ featuring Marz Fay, lands August 28 via CSS, the same day he returns to Creamfields. The single marks the official start of what he’s calling his “new era,” following his debut album ‘Lost, Found & Forgotten…’, released under the Stussy name back in March.

To mark the transition, Chris Stassy will host two editions of his N.A.M.E. party series, in Birmingham on August 22 and Amsterdam on August 27, ahead of the new single’s release.