Portola Festival Marks Fifth Anniversary With Expanded Week-Long Celebration

San Francisco’s Portola Music Festival is going all out for its fifth anniversary, extending the celebration well beyond its usual two-day footprint at Pier 80. Portola Week will bring more than 15 shows to venues across the city between September 24–27, with the main festival itself running September 26–27. The expanded programming features sets from Overmono, Fatboy Slim, SG Lewis, Chloé Caillet, Channel Tres, Ben UFO, and more, giving fans multiple ways to engage with the festival beyond the main stage.

The centerpiece of the week is Portola’s 5th Birthday DESPACIO Extravaganza, a six-hour listening session built around the DESPACIO sound system designed by James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem alongside David and Stephen Dewaele of 2ManyDJs and Soulwax, and sound engineer John Klett. Access to the September 25 session at Pier 80 is notably exclusive, reserved only for fans who’ve attended Portola every year since its 2022 debut, with eligibility tied to ticket purchase history and AXS FanAccount records spanning all five editions.

For everyone else, presale for the broader Portola Week lineup opens to festival passholders on August 20 at noon PT, with general sale following the next day. The main festival’s fifth edition, meanwhile, is shaping up as one of its biggest yet, with Robyn, Swedish House Mafia, Zara Larsson, Tiësto, Four Tet, and a rare Dog Blood set from Skrillex and Boys Noize marking their first performance together in seven years.

Between the loyalty-reward exclusivity of the DESPACIO session and a lineup built around genuinely rare reunions, Portola is using its fifth anniversary to reward its earliest supporters while still building a week-long citywide moment for new fans to discover the festival.