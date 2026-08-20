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From Stussy to Stassy: Dutch Producer's Surprise Name Switch, Explained 
Ironworks London Set to Open With Jamie Jones-Headlined Warehouse Party

Ironworks London Set to Open With Jamie Jones-Headlined Warehouse Party

August 20, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

A new club is coming to London’s Royal Docks. Ironworks London opens October 3 inside a historic riverside warehouse on the Thames, promising a raw, industrial setting for its debut season. Leading the opening party is Jamie Jones, who’s bringing his brand-new Voyager concept to the venue as the night’s headliner, backed by Seth Troxler, Adam Ten, Manda Moor, and a Goosey b2b Florentia set, alongside live performances from Ali Love, Camden Cox, Constance Power, and Kah-Lo.

The day-to-night opening will actually feature two distinct sets from Jones himself: an era-spanning set covering his 2010s catalog, plus a separate live show. Speaking on the London opening, Jones called it meaningful to return to the city that shaped so much of his development as a DJ.

Ironworks is running a deliberately limited six-show season through October, positioning each date as a standalone event rather than a standard weekly club night. Beyond the opening, the lineup includes headline shows from Eric Prydz, CamelPhat, and Charlotte de Witte, closing out the season with a Halloween special from Appetite.

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With a tightly curated run and a lineup pulling from house, techno, and live performance alike, Ironworks is positioning itself as one of London’s most anticipated new venues before it’s even opened its doors.

August 20, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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From Stussy to Stassy: Dutch Producer's Surprise Name Switch, Explained 

August 20, 2026
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