Ironworks London Set to Open With Jamie Jones-Headlined Warehouse Party

A new club is coming to London’s Royal Docks. Ironworks London opens October 3 inside a historic riverside warehouse on the Thames, promising a raw, industrial setting for its debut season. Leading the opening party is Jamie Jones, who’s bringing his brand-new Voyager concept to the venue as the night’s headliner, backed by Seth Troxler, Adam Ten, Manda Moor, and a Goosey b2b Florentia set, alongside live performances from Ali Love, Camden Cox, Constance Power, and Kah-Lo.

The day-to-night opening will actually feature two distinct sets from Jones himself: an era-spanning set covering his 2010s catalog, plus a separate live show. Speaking on the London opening, Jones called it meaningful to return to the city that shaped so much of his development as a DJ.

Ironworks is running a deliberately limited six-show season through October, positioning each date as a standalone event rather than a standard weekly club night. Beyond the opening, the lineup includes headline shows from Eric Prydz, CamelPhat, and Charlotte de Witte, closing out the season with a Halloween special from Appetite.

With a tightly curated run and a lineup pulling from house, techno, and live performance alike, Ironworks is positioning itself as one of London’s most anticipated new venues before it’s even opened its doors.