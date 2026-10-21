Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Ghost Jr. Turns Up The Pressure On ‘2 Phones’
Martin Garrix Announces New Album ‘Marty’ for March 2027
Swedish House Mafia Celebrate 14 Years of ‘Until Now’

Martin Garrix Announces New Album ‘Marty’ for March 2027

October 21, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Photo Credit: Martin Garrix / Photo

Martin Garrix has confirmed that his long-awaited new album, Marty, will arrive on 5 March 2027. The Dutch DJ and producer revealed the release date during an intimate DJ set for his top Spotify listeners in Amsterdam, marking the beginning of Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) 2026 with a major announcement for fans.

Named after Garrix’s early alias, DJ Marty, the record follows 2022’s Sentio. The announcement resolves prior speculation that it would arrive in late 2026. According to DJ Mag, Garrix described the project as lighter and more accessible than Sentio (which he called aggressive), aiming instead for joy, connection, and unity.

Advertisement

During the exclusive fan event, Garrix also previewed unreleased material, offering a glimpse of what listeners can expect from the forthcoming project. One of the tracks features Garrix on vocals, continuing a more prominent exploration of his own voice in recent releases. However, the full tracklist and further details about the album have yet to be announced.

Garrix has increasingly experimented with vocal tracks, such as ‘This Dream of You’  which was released in October, and collaborations like ‘Angels For Each Other’ and ‘Weightless’ with Arijit Singh

Listen to ‘This Dream of You’:

October 21, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Ghost Jr. Turns Up The Pressure On ‘2 Phones’

October 21, 2026
Next Post

Swedish House Mafia Celebrate 14 Years of ‘Until Now’

October 21, 2026
Advertisement

Recommended for You