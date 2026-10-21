Martin Garrix Announces New Album ‘Marty’ for March 2027

Photo Credit: Martin Garrix / Photo

Martin Garrix has confirmed that his long-awaited new album, Marty, will arrive on 5 March 2027. The Dutch DJ and producer revealed the release date during an intimate DJ set for his top Spotify listeners in Amsterdam, marking the beginning of Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) 2026 with a major announcement for fans.

Named after Garrix’s early alias, DJ Marty, the record follows 2022’s Sentio. The announcement resolves prior speculation that it would arrive in late 2026. According to DJ Mag, Garrix described the project as lighter and more accessible than Sentio (which he called aggressive), aiming instead for joy, connection, and unity.

During the exclusive fan event, Garrix also previewed unreleased material, offering a glimpse of what listeners can expect from the forthcoming project. One of the tracks features Garrix on vocals, continuing a more prominent exploration of his own voice in recent releases. However, the full tracklist and further details about the album have yet to be announced.

Garrix has increasingly experimented with vocal tracks, such as ‘This Dream of You’ which was released in October, and collaborations like ‘Angels For Each Other’ and ‘Weightless’ with Arijit Singh.

Listen to ‘This Dream of You’: