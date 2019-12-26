Last year, the man who gave Mike Posner his infamous “pill in Ibiza” at the Avicii show came forward and set Twitter alight for a day or two. Now, in response to a tweet asking followers to “Tweet your most random music fact,” which has since gone viral (and uncovered lots of interesting musical history tidbits, Benzi reveals a bit more of the history of that night.





Benzi reveals in his tweet, “mike posner’s – i took a pill in ibiza was a real night when he was out there doing a show with avicii. he hit me asking for some motown acapellas so they could make some flips the same evening/morning.”

Posner himself had previously discussed the lyric in question, telling Genius: “It was sort of a mystery pill. I was already under the influence of alcohol at the time. I had written a song with Avicii that week in Sweden called ‘Stay With You’ and he was playing in Ibiza so I said, ‘I will just go there with you,’ because I was already in Europe. I don’t have like a regular 9-5 job… so might as well go to Ibiza, right? I had never been there before. So I went.”

Posner added: “I would go back and forth between the backstage and the VIP area and then where the actual kids were. And most people didn’t know who the fuck I was in Ibiza except for this one guy who recognised me. He was like, ‘Are you Mike Posner?’ and he was all excited. He holds up this little bag of pills and is like, ‘You want one?’ And drunk Mike Posner was like, ‘Fuck it, yeah.’ So I took one and I had never done that before, and I felt amazing. Then when I came down I felt ten years older…”

Photo: Zach Allia