The end of the decade is only days away, and there’s so much to look back on and think about how we go here. The same is obviously true for music, and who better to guide us through the past decade than one of our community’s best tastemakers: Diplo?





Say what you will about Diplo, but there’s no denying that the man has had finger on the pulse of music for a little over two decades. In the past 10 years especially, his label Mad Decent has grown by leaps and bounds, not to mention his own personal career. Beyond just Diplo, he’s also worked with Skrillex on Jack Ü, Sia and Labrinth on LSD, and Mark Ronson on Silk City. And that’s really just been in the last 5 years, for the most part.

Diplo brings his impeccable taste to his Diplo & Friends show on BBC Radio 1 to present his Best Of The Decade mix. Check it out below as well as the tracklist.

1 Diplo vs Tiësto – C’Mon

2 Destructo – Party Up (GTA Remix) (feat. YG)

3 LMFAO – Party Rock Anthem (feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock)

4 Knife Party – Internet Friends

5 Martin Garrix – Animals

6 Zedd – Spectrum (feat. Matthew Koma)

7 Beyoncé – Run The World (Girls)

8 Katy Perry – Swish

9 David Guetta – Titanium (feat. Sia)

10 Calvin Harris – Thinking About You (feat. Ayah Marar)

11 Eric Prydz – Pjanoo

12 SHM – One (Your Name)

13 Fatboy Slim – Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat (Calvin Harris Remix) (feat. Beardyman)

14 Duke Dumont – Need U (100%) (feat. A*M*E)

15 Calvin Harris – Bounce (feat. Kelis)

16 Green Velvet – La La Land (Bingo Players Remix)

17 Mat Zo – Easy

18 Steve Aoki, Chris Lake & Tujamo – Boneless

19 Dada Life – Kick Out The Epic

20 Avicii – Levels

21 Avicii – Feelings For You

22 Avicii – Wake Me Up (Avicii Speed Remix)

23 Oliver $ & Jimi Jules – Pushing On (Tchami Remix)

24 Azealia Banks – 212

25 Dog Blood – Middle Finger

26 AlunaGeorge – Best Be Believing (Shadow Child Remix)

27 Zeds Dead vs Oliver Heldens – U No

28 Major Lazer – Aerosol Can x Gecko (ID Bootleg)

29 Martin Solveig – The Night Out (A-Trak vs. Martin Rework)

30 Rihanna – We Found Love (feat. Calvin Harris)

31 DJ Koze – Pick Up

32 Storm Queen – Look Right Through (MK Dub III)

33 Baauer – Harlem Shake

34 Bingo Players – Rattle (Luminox Remix)

35 Flux Pavilion – I Can’t Stop

36 Doctor P – Watch Out

37 Skrillex – Summit

38 Rusko – Woo Boost

39 Pop That, Bro Safari & Brick Squad – ID (Justyle Edit)

40 Skrillex – Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites

41 Tove Lo vs Keys N Krates & Juicy J – Stay High (ID Edit)

42 Diplo – Revolution (feat. Faustix & Imanos & Kai)

43 SBTRKT – Wildfire

44 Disclosure – You and Me (Flume Remix)

45 RL Grime – Core

46 Jack Ü – Where Are Ü Now (feat. Justin Bieber)

47 TNGHT – Higher Ground

48 Rusko – Hold On (Sub Focus Remix) (feat. Amber Coffman)

49 AlunaGeorge – You Know You Like It (DJ Snake Remix)

50 Major Lazer & DJ Snake – Lean On (feat. MØ)

51 Dillon Francis & DJ Snake – Get Low

52 Major Lazer – Bubble Butt (Mustard Megamix)

53 Diplo – Express Yourself (feat. Nicky Da B)

54 The Weeknd – I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)

55 Jamie xx – I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)

Photo via Rukes.com