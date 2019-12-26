Burning Man occurs at the end of August thru the beginning of September every year in Black Rock City, Nevada. Since its inaugural event in 1986, it has served as a home for tens of thousands of travelers every year. In recent years, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the government agency that essentially oversees the festival, has become more brash in its policies attempting to restrict Burning Man’s autonomy.





According to The Hill, “Black Rock City paid the BLM more than $18 million in services and expenses between 2015 and 2018, according to the Gazette Journal. In 2019, it paid almost $3 million, excluding the commercial use fee.”

Burning Man is now suing BLM, claiming it has overcharged in fees for several years. Black Rock City reportedly appealed the costs in previous years, but this would be the first time they’re attempting to take BLM to court over the issue.

The lawsuit seeks “relief from defendants’ ongoing, unlawful and prejudicial conduct … that threatens the viability of the iconic Burning Man event,” according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

“This case is our attempt to break this cycle,” Burning Man spokeswoman Megan Miller told the newspaper in an email.

Neither Burning Man nor the BLM immediately responded to request for comment.

via The Hill