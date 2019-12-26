Merry Christmas to Virtual Riot and his girlfriend, Johanna, the two just got engaged! As VR says in the caption of his Instagram post, he’s been together with Johanna for more than 8 years. With his massive success over the past few years, the time must have just felt right to finally pop the question. He did it in one of their favorite places in the world, Tokyo.





On the flight home early this morning, Virtual Riot opened up his Twitter to a drunk Q&A since he couldn’t manage to sleep. @aCuddlyBarnwell asked if there were plans to do an album, and thankfully, we got a great answer!

“I feel like 2020 is an album year,” he responded. “I’ll be teasing banger edits and IDs at the shows but the album will have lots of WEIRD shit and melodic stuff too, I won’t be satisfied under 16 songs.”

Virtual Riot released his debut album, There Goes Your Money, in 2013. He followed it up with another album in 2017, The Classics. So keep an eye out for both nuptials and a new album from Virtual Riot in 2020, it’s going to be a big year!

Photo via Rukes.com