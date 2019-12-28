Tomorrowland wants fans around the world to experience Our Story in all its glory, as the iconic music festival looks back on 15 years of music and magic.





In October 2020, Tomorrowland presents: Our Story came to life at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. Guided by the Metropole Orchestra, the magnificent 3-hour music spectacle streamed live. Now, we can experience the 15-year anniversary extravaganza whenever we so desire.

Featuring some of the biggest EDM artists on the planet, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, Steve Aoki, The Bloody Beetroots, GOOSE, Netsky, and M.I.K.E., Our Story is sure to go down in Tomorrowland history.

Relive 15 years of Tomorrowland right here and let us know your favorite moments!

Live Today, Love Tomorrow, Unite Forever.

Our Story | 15 Years of Tomorrowland

Photo via Tomorrowland