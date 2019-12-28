With New Year’s Eve on the horizon, Amazon Music is providing the perfect soundtrack for music fans to ring in 2020. Choose Your Own DJ is a brand-new collection of playlists curated by some of the world’s top DJs across dance, pop, hip-hop, Latin, and more.





DJs you can choose from include Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Alison Wonderland, Marshmello, Diplo, Fatboy Slim, Maya Jane Coles, and more.

“These tracks include some of my favorite releases this year, stuff I’ve been playing out in my sets a ton, a bunch of remixes, and a lot of records by friends and artists I love,” said Diplo.

In addition to exclusive playlists, Jax Jones and Lost Frequencies have also included never-before-heard Amazon Originals in their playlists. Jax Jones delivers a brand-new VIP remix of his house collaboration “This Is Real” with UK chart-topper Ella Henderson. And Lost Frequencies’ playlist boasts a new remix of “Sun Is Shining” from French producer Le Pedre.

The playlists are only available to Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Music HD customers. To hear a Choose Your Own DJ playlist, customers can simply ask, “Alexa, play [Artist Name’s] New Year’s Eve playlist” or “Alexa, choose my DJ” for a suggestion of what playlist to listen to. More details, including the lineup of the Choose Your Own DJ playlists below.

Choose Your Own DJ lineup : Listen here

Photo via Rukes.com