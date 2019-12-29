Bass heavyweights Excision and Slander have a new collaboration on the near horizon called “Your Fault” — and no matter your expectations, this track is sure to exceed them.





Excision and Slander are leading players in the bass game, but they’re also in touch with their soft, melodic sides. This new ID is a divine mixture of both, as emotional vocals lead into a steady, relentless drop with distorted synths and explosive flow. The stark contrast between heartfelt chords and powerful bass is sure to leave you breathless.

Excision and Slander recently went b2b at Hijinx Festival in Philly. With a collaboration on the way, hopefully this means even more b2b action in 2020, because the fans absolutely love it.

The 2:20 minute video below shares most of the unreleased track, but somehow we’re left begging for more.

Watch here and let us know what you think!

Excision x Slander – “Your Fault” (Coming Soon)

Photo via Rukes.com