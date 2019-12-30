Pasquale Rotella and Insomniac‘s Night Owl Radio celebrate 10 years of dance music with an incredible new mix!





A Decade of Dance Mixtape features music from Steve Aoki, Swedish House Mafia, Eric Prydz, Camelphat, Fisher, Boys Noize, Calvin Harris, and the list goes on. Many go-to classics are worked into the mix, including Martin Garrix‘s “Animals,” Jauz‘s “Feel the Volume,” Avicii‘s “Wake Me Up” and more.

Around the 1:47:30 mark, the mix switches gears to include music from bass legends Rusko, Zeds Dead, Nero, Flux Pavilion, RL Grime, Alison Wonderland and more. And let’s not forget San Holo‘s “Light” or Bassnectar‘s “Bass Head,” which scale at opposite ends of the bass spectrum.

Running nearly 100 tracks and 2 hours long, this mix perfectly recaps the decade just in time for 2020. With a new decade nearly upon us, best believe Insomniac will stay ahead of the curve.

Listen below and see the full tracklist here.

Night Owl Radio – A Decade of Dance Mixtape