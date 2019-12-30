Barack Obama left office in early 2017, but we still appreciate his taste and look forward to his yearly curated playlist. In 2019, this is what Obama is listening to.





Variety is key, as Obama’s 2019 playlist boasts music from Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin & more with the “Baila Baila Baila” remix, Beyonce, Jay-Z and Childish Gambino‘s “MOOD 4 EVA” from The Lion King soundtrack, and — oh yes — Lil Nas X‘s viral hit “Old Town Road” remix with Billy Ray Cyrus. Plus, Frank Ocean, Kaytranada, Lizzo, Solange, J. Cole, GoldLink, DaBaby and more.

“From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick,” Obama says.

Obama also listed his favorite movies, books and TV shows of 2019. See his top picks here.

Check out the full playlist below!

Barack Obama’s 2019 Playlist

Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images