Martin Garrix‘s biggest tracks of 2019 are getting remixed. Well, all of his 2019 releases are getting remixed, but it can be argued every track he drops is as big as the next.





Martin Garrix 2019 Remixed is out tomorrow featuring remixes by DubVision, Dyro, Silque, Bart B More, Julian Jordan, Vintage Culture, Bruno Be, and DRAMA MUSIC. From “No Sleep” featuring Bonn to Garrix’s most recent collaboration with Matisse & Sadko, “Hold On” featuring Michel Zitron — it’s all in there.

Peep the tracklist and pre-save below. Also, check back here tomorrow when the remix album drops!

Tracklist:

No Sleep (DubVision Remix)

Mistaken (Drama Remix)

Summer Days (Vintage Culture & Bruno Be Remix)

These Are The Times (Dyro Remix)

Home (Silque Remix)

Used to Love (Bart B More Remix)

Hold On (Julian Jordan Remix)

Martin Garrix 2019 Remixed

Pre-save: stmpd.co/cFKh5FA

Martin Garrix 2019 Remixed is tomorrow 🔥 featuring remixes by DubVision, Dyro, Silque, Bart B More, Julian Jordan, Vintage Culture, Bruno Be, DRAMA MUSIC. stmpd.co/cFKh5FA Posted by STMPD RCRDS on Monday, December 30, 2019

Photo via Rukes.com