Coachella‘s 2020 lineup is shaping up to be phenomenal!





According to inside sources, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott will join Rage Against the Machine as headliners for the iconic music festival over two weekends in Indio, California. This leaked announce, confirmed via Consequence of Sound, is in line with an earlier report declaring the same three headliners.

These industry sources also list My Chemical Romance, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, and Flume as part of the 2020 lineup. Considering MCR just reunited, a Coachella appearance is rather opportune. The touring/promotion schedules for the other artists make sense, too.

Coachella has yet to make an official announcement — but best believe it’s coming soon. The Coachella lineup historically is announced the first couple days of January.

The music festival returns April 10 – 12 and April 17 – 19. Get more info and join the waitlist for tickets here.

Source: Consequence of Sound