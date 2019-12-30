Kayzo and Slander made history last night at Bass Ship 5 in Montreal by going back to back for the first time ever. Despite both learning the trade at Icon Collective in Los Angeles, the two artists have never been billed on a lineup side by side, making last night a momentous and memorable occasion.





For those who were there, they will likely tell you the same thing. Alongside 12th Planet b2b Virtual Riot b2b Barely Alive, Bear Grillz b2b Dion Timmer b2b Dubloadz, Herobust, Cookie Monsta, and more, this was definitely one of the best bass music events in the run up to New Year’s Eve, cementing Montreal as one of the bass capitals in North America.

More videos of the set will surely pop up in the coming week, but take a look at some clips from the show below.

Can we please talk about that Slander b2b Kayzo set 🥵@SlanderOfficial @KayzoMusic pic.twitter.com/rY8iSh9zRy — AllTime EDM (@AllTimeEDM) December 30, 2019

LOVE IS GONE X CRUEL LOVE @SlanderOfficial B2B KAYZO pic.twitter.com/v4I3Lql6s9 — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) December 30, 2019

@KayzoMusic b2b @SlanderOfficial I couldn’t ask for a better way to end my year of shows, thank you for an amazing night, I’m always reminded how much I love this community. pic.twitter.com/VphtPex9Rn — Crispyyyyyy🔜BassShip5 (@ChrisParenteau6) December 30, 2019

Photo via @tybarch