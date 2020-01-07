The Subtronics Cyclops Invasion Tour starts this Thursday. He was named Your EDM’s Breakout Artist of 2019. It’s a brand new year. He’s got a collab with Excision on the way. What better time to drop his hotly anticipated NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL RIDDIM VOL 5 mix than now?





Subtronics only released the mix less than two hours ago, at time of writing, and it already has nearly 50,000 plays. The nearly 36-minute collection of tracks sounds like it’s stuffed to the absolute brim with edits and IDs, like the kind of $32 ravioli you get from a restaurant in a Las Vegas hotel — bursting at the seams.

Hardly any track lasts long enough to truly get into it before you get the full vibe, but that high tempo of mixing is part of the charm of the mix. It’s essentially adrenalized to maximum potential, just with dubstep.

Check out the mix below and grab tickets to see Subtronics on tour here.

Photo via @chinghc107