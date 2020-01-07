The new compilation from Zeds Dead and Deadbeats, WE ARE DEADBEATS (Vol. 4) drops one week from today on January 14 and we couldn’t be more excited. Collaborations with Subtronics, Dion Timmer, Jauz, Delta Heavy, Jauz, and DROELOE have already seen the light of day, but there are seven more coming.





Among them is “Dead Of Night,” the Canadian duo’s second collaboration with Ganja White Night, following 2018’s “Samurai.” They just teased the collab on Twitter today and it’s getting our blood pumping for sure.

You’re likely to see a bunch of these teasers in the week leading up to the compilation’s full release. In the meantime, check out the teaser below!