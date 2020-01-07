Home

Drum & bass artist Edward Holmes, more popularly known as Optiv, part of the group Cause4Concern, has passed away. News of his passing spread throughout the drum & bass community early yesterday morning.


The cause of death hasn’t been made known as of yet, but his legacy in the scene is known to all including pillars like The Prototypes, Phace and Andy C.

Cause4Concern posted a tribute too Optiv across social media, which you can read below.

Can’t even believe I’m having to write this but as many of you will already know by now it’s with great sadness that we have to announce that our beloved brother/friend Edward Holmes a.k.a Optiv has been tragically taken away from us over the weekend.

As you can imagine, this has come as a total shock to us and many of you that are reading this at the moment.

His output over the past 20 years has reached worldwide and his imprint will live on forever. He was a true pioneer to his craft.

A hugely respected human who was taken away from us far too soon. 

Please leave your thoughts and messages below. I know his family and friends would love to read them.

