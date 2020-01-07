Drum & bass artist Edward Holmes, more popularly known as Optiv, part of the group Cause4Concern, has passed away. News of his passing spread throughout the drum & bass community early yesterday morning.





The cause of death hasn’t been made known as of yet, but his legacy in the scene is known to all including pillars like The Prototypes, Phace and Andy C.

Cause4Concern posted a tribute too Optiv across social media, which you can read below.

Can’t even believe I’m having to write this but as many of you will already know by now it’s with great sadness that we have to announce that our beloved brother/friend Edward Holmes a.k.a Optiv has been tragically taken away from us over the weekend.

As you can imagine, this has come as a total shock to us and many of you that are reading this at the moment.

His output over the past 20 years has reached worldwide and his imprint will live on forever. He was a true pioneer to his craft.

A hugely respected human who was taken away from us far too soon.

Please leave your thoughts and messages below. I know his family and friends would love to read them.

Just heard news that Optiv passed on RIP. You shaped Drum & Bass to be the genre that it is today. You will always be remembered in the community — CHEE (@wtfischee) January 6, 2020

Oh man…. so so sorry to hear we have lost Ed Optiv. He was a proper cool and genuine guy with so much talent. Gutted to hear this. — Matrix (@MatrixLondon) January 6, 2020

R.I.P Optiv 😭 Thank you for the bangers. A really nice guy too. https://t.co/Ymw0nCgodN — The Prototypes (@PrototypesDNB) January 6, 2020

Shit, RIP Optiv. He made some great music, but way more importantly he was a good guy. — cyantific 🌴 (@Cyantific3000) January 7, 2020

Absolutely terrible news. Such a gentle and polite guy who made some outrageously good music in his time. Always calm and cool and forever an inspiration. Rest in peace Ed Optiv. https://t.co/ehazYOG4cq — El Hornet (@elhornet) January 7, 2020

So sad to hear of Optiv passing. Such incredible music and contribution to our scene. We sadly never met but the respect for his music from us both was immense ❤️ https://t.co/9ZJlEsCCLL — Technimatic (@TechnimaticUK) January 7, 2020

RIP Optiv. This man was such an amazing, genuine human. He will be remembered as a huge inspiration + the cleanest of sound designers. So many of my fav D&B tunes were produced by him. It’s an honor to have released music on his label but damn my heart rly breaks for his family. — мayнəм (@mayhemSLR) January 6, 2020

Rest in Peace Optiv… never met you but one of the first vinyls I owned when I started DJing was C4C – Soul / Eurotrash. You will live on in your music — Downlink (@downlinkmusic) January 7, 2020

RIP OPTIV WTF — RUN Dmt (@THERUNDMT) January 6, 2020