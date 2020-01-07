Coachella’s Lineup Broken Down By Booking Agencies Is More Interesting Than The Actual Lineup

There’s one thing every music professional in artist management and booking asks themselves when the annual Coachella lineup comes out: who booked these artists?





Thanks to ROSTR, we now have the entire thing broken down by which booking agency booked which artist – and honestly, the results are astounding.

Paradigm Booking Agency is by far the biggest represented on the entire roster with a full 1/3 of the lineup falling under their purview. WME and CAA are next in the field, with a respective 16% and 13% of the lineup, though even both combined don’t match up to Paradigm alone. UTA is next up with 9% of the lineup, and a few other agencies bring up the rear.

Photo courtesy of Coachella