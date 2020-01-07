There’s one thing every music professional in artist management and booking asks themselves when the annual Coachella lineup comes out: who booked these artists?
Thanks to ROSTR, we now have the entire thing broken down by which booking agency booked which artist – and honestly, the results are astounding.
Paradigm Booking Agency is by far the biggest represented on the entire roster with a full 1/3 of the lineup falling under their purview. WME and CAA are next in the field, with a respective 16% and 13% of the lineup, though even both combined don’t match up to Paradigm alone. UTA is next up with 9% of the lineup, and a few other agencies bring up the rear.
