Despite their signature back-to-back Gud Vibrations sets, NGHTMRE and Slander (surprisingly) haven’t put out any new music together for years. But, that’s all about to change!





Slander reveals in a new tweet they have already checked off new music with their favorite collaborator in 2020. Together they have released a handful of collaborations, including their massive hit “Gud Vibrations,” which they packaged together for the Nuclear Bonds EP.

“It’s been almost 4 years since we released new music together,” NGHTMRE states in the post below. “The wait is finally over!! ⁣#FeelingGud” — the hashtag could very well hint at a track title.

The Gud Vibrations excitement doesn’t stop there. One of the first announcements for Ultra Miami 2020 was the announcement of the label’s stage takeover. With this and a new collaboration up their sleeves, NGHTMRE and Slander are on pace to have an unstoppable 2020.

See below and get ready!

NGHTMRE x Slander – Coming Soon

Photo: Koury Angelo