Your favorite producers and DJs are real people, just like you. That means they have embarrassing interactions with celebrities and icons — just. like. you. After all, no matter how big a DJ gets, there’s always a bigger fish in the ocean.





Three days ago, Twitter user @yusufyuie asked, “What’s ya most awkward or interesting celebrity interaction you have had?” This spawned a litany of answers from not only normal people, but also those that normal people might commonly refer to as celebrities.

Mat Zo, Alison Wonderland, Phantoms, Chet Porter, and more chimed in with some absolutely hilarious encounters with others, and a surprising amount of stories that have involve Kanye.

Check out some of the best stories below and go here to read some more from the general Twitter population.

I once accidentally spilled a vodka redbull on Sven Väth and he flipped out at me https://t.co/aCthRdM5DM — Mat Zo (@Mat_Zo) January 7, 2020

I met Lorde at camp flog gnaw ages ago and was caught off guard. she asked me how I liked LA I said it’s overwhelming, she said how so and I said because im talking you 👀, she laughed and hugged me 😂 what a g https://t.co/N9SNkLtGSP — montell2099 (@montell2099) January 7, 2020

I once talked to @blankemusic in the bathroom before a show about how excited I was to see Blanke without realizing it was him til I saw him again in the green room……🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/BNcRsz1RAn — Tate (@t8watts) January 7, 2020

I was on a boat with @Skrillex, he said to me “nice jacket!” And I replied “I cannot give it to you” https://t.co/PfiZsmTYop — UZ (@BallTrapMusic) January 7, 2020

i’ve been living in diplo’s basement and eating out of his fridge late at night to survive for a little over a year now n he has no idea https://t.co/SQ492EqaSD — Mad Decent (@maddecent) January 7, 2020

at edc vegas 2017 dj khaled was chilling on a security cart near me so i went up to him and said “hey you’re funny can i take a selfie with you” it was my first selfie ever. it also happens to be the most cursed picture of me in existence. also he looks like he wants to kill me https://t.co/VanAXQgs69 pic.twitter.com/aNbaJBgnnj — ninth parallel (@ninthparallel) January 7, 2020

Coachella 2015. celebrated after my set & took 🍄. Looked up next to me at a guy w a black hoodie on & thought.. “damn that looks like Kanye but i am def just seeing things due to what I ate.” He nods at me. I nod at him. Next minute hoodie guy walks on stage. It was kanye. https://t.co/fGnvQwlF7w — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) January 7, 2020

DJing for Chief Keef at Rock The Bells. We never met, I put together his entire set with my own tracks cuz his team only had bad mixtape rips, while on stage someone kept running up to tell me different songs to play and setting off gun sound fx NONSTOP. Then he left. The end. https://t.co/W2IDgDG1gQ — KITTENS (@iamKITTENS) January 7, 2020

First 3 I remembered… Hung out with Marilyn Manson and asked him if he was Paul from the Wonder Years. Suicidal Tendendies called for someone else but asked me to come hang and got me v high. Deftones asked my old project to open for them and Deftones fans were not amused. https://t.co/tSuOL4S5xy — NADERI ♻️ (@itsnaderi) January 7, 2020

When I DJed for the Hornets

Michael Jordan came up behind me at the Christmas party and hugged me so hard I almost fell over https://t.co/KUo4Y8PuQe — ⛽️ Styles & Complete ⛽️ (@stylesNcomplete) January 7, 2020

I was working as a host at a fancy brunch joint in Brentwood when a man approached me who looked so familiar I couldn’t stop staring at him w my dumbass face when Arnold Schwarzenegger asked in his signature accent “well? Are you going to seat us young man?”

Oop https://t.co/cEEtvFY9ig — 𝔊𝔥𝔞𝔰𝔱𝔩𝔜 (◕,,,◕) (@Ghastly) January 7, 2020

one time me and some friends were in an elevator with drake and after 20 seconds of complete silence he goes “not every day you’re in an elevator with drake” https://t.co/Wj1QcCphx2 — chet porter (@chetporter) January 7, 2020

Made eye contact with Bieber during my set at Coachella in VIP and both gave the white person awkward half smile that usually happens in airports https://t.co/p4p6zWczts — Ekali 🥀 (@EkaliMusic) January 7, 2020

Me and Bieber smoked a blunt once and didn’t say a word just nodded heads with each rip 😂 https://t.co/Kt4jCsk68G — Henry Fong (@henryfong) January 7, 2020