Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival‘s 20th anniversary went down over two weekends last year — but soon we can relive it all over again!





A new documentary titled Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert is coming to YouTube Originals on March 31, ahead of the festival’s 21st installment. Produced and directed by Chris Perkel, the new doc includes never-before-seen footage, performances, and interviews from artists over the years.

Coachella’s documentary includes: Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, BLACKPINK, LCD Soundsystem, Rage Against The Machine, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane’s Addiction, Björk, The White Stripes, Madonna, Moby, Beck, Radiohead, Arcade Fire, Guns ‘N Roses, Jay-Z and more.

The upcoming 2020 festival lineup features headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean, plus Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Flume, Thom Yorke, Lil Uzi Vert, Run the Jewels and many, many more.

See the teaser below and take a closer look at the EDM on Coachella’s 2020 lineup here.

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert – Official Teaser

H/T: The Wrap