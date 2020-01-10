Australia native Fisher has stepped up to raise money for those affected by the bushfires.





His newly announced event — Dance for Disaster Bushfire Appeal — hasn’t even happened yet, but it sold out instantly and it’s already raised over $100,000 in ticket sales. In his post below, Fisher explains that 100% of the door and 100% of the bar is going to the cause.

The event’s description reads:

This summer’s tragic bushfires have ravaged the country and affected us all. Over the last few months Australians have come together to support their communities like never before, but the danger isn’t over yet. The heroes at NSW Rural Fire Service, Australian Red Cross and other local charities need our help to get through a long hot summer.

Fisher and Friends goes down in Sydney at The Ivy on Sunday, January 12th. He’s playing a 5-hour extended set, and as “friends” suggests, there may be some surprise in store! The lineup also features Little Fritter and

Rich Penny.

More info below.

Fisher & Friends Bushfire Appeal

Sydney, this Sunday 12th Jan I’m throwing DANCE FOR DISASTER BUSHFIRE APPEAL at THE IVY. I’ll be playing a 5 hour extended set! 100% OF THE DOOR/100% OF THE BAR

ALL GOING TO THOSE AFFECTED BY THESE FIRES!!! TIX: https://t.co/q3TU4a9vSb pic.twitter.com/P8z5UqycVB — FISHER (@followthefishtv) January 8, 2020

THANK YOU SYDNEY!! ALL SOLD OUT. OVER $100k RAISED ALREADY ❤️❤️🇦🇺🇦🇺🙏🙏 SEE YA SUNDAY !! pic.twitter.com/iPr9F30hwF — FISHER (@followthefishtv) January 8, 2020

