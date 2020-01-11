1001Tracklists just put out its annual report, A State of Dance Music 2019.





As the go-to source for festival tracklists, the site keeps a running tally on artists, tracks, and their tracklists — down to the details including mashups, edits and IDs. In 2019, over 36,000 tracklists were added and over 81,000 new tracks were logged into the database.

Thus, 1001Tracklists has a firm grasp on what’s happening in the industry, from festivals to radio shows, the artists and the labels that support them, and everything in between. This report is essentially a deep dive into the trends and numbers that defined 2019, another amazing year for dance music around the world.

Below, you’ll find the 1001Tracklists’ Top Tracks of 2019 — the top 10 most supported tracks of the year.

See the full report here, including top festivals, sets, labels, and much more.

1001Tracklists: Top Tracks of 2019

1. “Losing It” – Fisher

2. “You Little Beauty” – Fisher

3. “Piece of Your Heart” – Meduza ft. Goodboys

4. “King of My Castle” (Don Diablo Edit) – Keanu Silva

5. “Nobody Else” – Axwell

6. “Breathe” (ft. Jem Cooke) – CamelPhat & Cristoph

7. “Fever” – Don Diablo & CID

8. “I’m Not Alone” (CamelPhat Remix) – Calvin Harris

9. “I Feel It” – Leftwing : Kody

10. “Grapevine” – Tiesto

Photo via Rukes.com