Glastonbury must reduce its noise levels in 2020, according to a new report.





As one of the largest music festivals in the world, Glastonbury is always looking for ways to improve. A local council report recently revealed nine total ways in which the festival should do so for 2020– this includes late night noise levels.

Last year heard a total of 37 noise complaints, higher than in previous years. Thus, one of Glastonbury’s primary goals is to prevent “low frequency noise propagation” aka bass levels, especially after curfew.

Other areas for potential improvement (via NME):

alcohol, bars and taxi provision; camping capacity; crowd safety; food safety and hygiene; general health and safety; noise and nuisance; toilets and sanitation; security checks; and water supply

The council’s group manager for community health, Claire Malcolmson, said:

The Glastonbury Festival has a worldwide reputation – and as such it means that we have a huge responsibility in ensuring that it undertakes its statutory duties. The purpose of the license the licensing objectives and other legislation is to ensure event organizers provide a safe event whilst minimizing disruption and nuisance to the local community.

Glastonbury 2020 goes down June 24 – 28, 2020 featuring Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and more.

Source: NME | Photo via Paul Holloway/Wikimedia Commons