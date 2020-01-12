1001Tracklists just put out its annual report, A State of Dance Music 2019.





As the go-to source for festival tracklists, the site keeps a running tally on artists, tracks, and their tracklists — down to the details including mashups, edits and IDs. In 2019, over 36,000 tracklists were added and over 81,000 new tracks were logged into the database.

Thus, 1001Tracklists has a firm grasp on what’s happening in the industry, from festivals to radio shows, the artists and the labels that support them, and everything in between. This report is essentially a deep dive into the trends and numbers that defined 2019, another amazing year for dance music around the world.

Below, you’ll find the 1001Tracklists’ Top Sets of 2019 — the top 10 most viewed tracklists of the year. Most of them took place at Ultra Music Festival Miami, but a couple went down at Tomorrowland Belgium.

See the full report here, including top tracks, festivals, labels, and much more.

1001Tracklists: Top Sets of 2019

1. Marshmello – Ultra Music Festival Miami 2019

2. Timmy Trumpet – Tomorrowland Belgium 2019, Weekend 1

3. Tiesto – Tomorrowland Belgium 2019, Weekend 1

4. Oliver Heldens – Ultra Music Festival Miami 2019

5. Martin Garrix – Ultra Music Festival Miami 2019

6. The Chainsmokers – Ultra Music Festival Miami 2019

7. Nicky Romero – Ultra Music Festival Miami 2019

8. Afrojack – Ultra Miami Music Festival 2019

9. Alesso – Ultra Music Festival Miami 2019

10. Armin van Buuren – Ultra Music Festival Miami 2019

Photo via Rukes.com