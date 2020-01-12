Martin Garrix and his STMPD RCRDS are quintessential to the EDM scene, so its especially exciting to have the label return to Ultra Miami 2020 with its very own stage takeover.





Ultra just revealed STMPD RCRDS as a stage host, joining NGHTMRE & Slander‘s already announced Gud Vibrations takeover on the same stage. Last year, STMPD took over the UMF Radio Stage with music from Brooks, Junior Sanchez, Lost Frequencies, Matisse & Sadko, TV Noise and more.

Ultra’s Phase 1, which dropped in November, includes live headliners Flume, Gesaffelstein, Major Lazer and Zedd. Plus, DJ headliners Armin van Buuren, Above & Beyond, Eric Prydz, Adam Beyer x Cirez D, DJ Snake, Jauz b2b NGHTMRE, Slander b2b Kayzo, and many more. See the full lineup thus far here.

With Ultra Miami back at its home in Bayfront Park, the 2020 installment is about to be one for the books. The festival goes down March 20 – 22, 2020.

We can feel a massive Phase 2 coming. Watch below and check back here when it drops.

STMPD RCRDS @ Ultra Miami 2020

Photo via Rukes.com