Boutique festivals are a dime a dozen, but few actually make it out of the gates and throw successful second or third years, let alone a fourth. Against all odds, the little festival that could in Florida, Asteria, is coming back for a fourth year in 2020 with a bigger vision than ever.
As it’s been held in April each year, past attendees have noticed the lack of lineup and information on this year’s festival, but organizers had one request: just you wait. Now, Asteria has announced it’s shifting dates from April to August in 2020 and with it some absolutely massive changes. (This will also help avoid booking obstacles due to radius clauses from other events in south Florida earlier in the year.)
First things first — venue change! Due to the festival’s rapid growth and brand new legislation in Polk County preventing large scale outdoor events from occurring, the event is moving from Lake Pierce to Punta Gorda, with more space than ever.
With the venue change comes a return to a more festive camping experience than Asteria had in 2019. With over 800 acres, the festival will shift from the villas offered last year to a more communal camping atmosphere in 2020, though you can still expect VIP and Glamping packages if you want to bougie up your stay just a bit.
The festival will also see an increased variety of amenities, art installations & activities for 2020. New for this year, Asteria has partnered up with Dark Moon Designs (Electric Forest, Shambhala, Elements) to bring a brand new, fully curated experience with an incredible roster of talented artists & installations from around the world, some seeing festival grounds for the very first time!
For VIP guests & those seeking on-site accommodations, Solid Ground Shelters will be on site, who have been providing A+ Glamping Packages for a variety of guests at Electric Forest, Bonnaroo, FireFly & many other events across the nation. Their packages & expertise will make sure everyone has a quick hassle-free VIP festival experience!
AAMF will also feature a variety of stage takeovers from The Dub Rebellion, Electric Hawk, Power House, 40oz Collective, Nightenjin, The Bass Emporium, RHYTHM., & others. In all, the new venue will feature four fully shaded camping areas, three new stages, three soundcamps, dozens of local acts, a swimming hole, glamping (with a VIP Glamping lounge), showers, Car + RV camping, and more.
Asteria Music + Arts Festival 2020 will go down August 7-9 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Find tickets, camping, and more information here.