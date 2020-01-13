Boutique festivals are a dime a dozen, but few actually make it out of the gates and throw successful second or third years, let alone a fourth. Against all odds, the little festival that could in Florida, Asteria, is coming back for a fourth year in 2020 with a bigger vision than ever.





As it’s been held in April each year, past attendees have noticed the lack of lineup and information on this year’s festival, but organizers had one request: just you wait. Now, Asteria has announced it’s shifting dates from April to August in 2020 and with it some absolutely massive changes. (This will also help avoid booking obstacles due to radius clauses from other events in south Florida earlier in the year.)

First things first — venue change! Due to the festival’s rapid growth and brand new legislation in Polk County preventing large scale outdoor events from occurring, the event is moving from Lake Pierce to Punta Gorda, with more space than ever.