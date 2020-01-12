The iHeartRadio Music Awards are gearing up for the 2020 event — and the nominees are in!
Our eyes immediately jump to the dance categories. This year, Dance Artist of the Year nominees include radio-friendly acts Diplo, Kygo, Loud Luxury, Marshmello and The Chainsmokers.
Dance Song of the Year includes: “Body” – Loud Luxury featuring brando, “Close To Me” – Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee, “Here With Me” – Marshmello featuring Chvrches, “Higher Love” – Kygo & Whitney Houston, and “So Close” – NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku.
Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift lead the female nominees with seven nods each. Both are up for Female Artist of the Year. Shawn Mendes also scores seven nominations, including Male Artist of the Year. Drake, Lizzo, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, Halsey, Khalid and more are mentioned multiple times.
For its seventh year running, the iHeartRadio Music Awards take place March 29, 2020 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The broadcast will air live on FOX starting at 8 pm — and simulcast via iHeartRadio stations across the country.
Check out the full list of categories and nominees below.
2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominees
SONG OF THE YEAR
“bad guy” – Billie Eilish
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Luke Combs
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
BEST DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
BEST COLLABORATION
“Dancing With A Stranger” – Sam Smith & Normani
“Eastside” – Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid
“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
BEST NEW POP ARTIST
Ava Max
FLETCHER
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ALTERNATIVE ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR
“bad guy” – Billie Eilish
“Doin’ Time” – Lana Del Rey
“Ready To Let Go” – Cage The Elephant
“The Hype” – twenty one pilots
“Trampoline” – SHAED
ALTERNATIVE ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish
Cage The Elephant
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
twenty one pilots
BEST NEW ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ROCK ARTIST
Dirty Honey
Dominic Fike
Matt Maeson
SHAED
The Glorious Sons
ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR
“Blue On Black” – Five Finger Death Punch
“Ghost” – Badflower
“Lo/Hi” – The Black Keys
“Monsters” – Shinedown
“S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)” – The Glorious Sons
ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Disturbed
Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR
“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs
“GIRL” – Maren Morris
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” – Justin Moore
“Whiskey Glasses” – Morgan Wallen
COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
BEST NEW COUNTRY ARTIST
Jimmie Allen
Matt Stell
Morgan Wallen
Riley Green
Runaway June
DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR
“Body” – Loud Luxury featuring brando
“Close To Me” – Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee
“Here With Me” – Marshmello featuring Chvrches
“Higher Love” – Kygo & Whitney Houston
“So Close” – NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku
DANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Diplo
Kygo
Loud Luxury
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
“Going Bad” – Meek Mill featuring Drake
“Money In The Grave” – Drake featuring Rick Ross
“Money” – Cardi B
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X
“Suge” – DaBaby
HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Meek Mill
Travis Scott
BEST NEW HIP-HOP ARTIST
City Girls
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
R&B SONG OF THE YEAR
“Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)” – Beyoncé
“Girls Need Love (Remix)” – Summer Walker & Drake
“No Guidance” – Chris Brown featuring Drake
“Shot Clock” – Ella Mai
“Talk” – Khalid
R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Brown
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
BEST NEW R&B ARTIST
Ari Lennox
LightSkinKeisha
Nicole Bus
Summer Walker
The Bonfyre
LATIN POP/URBAN SONG OF THE YEAR
“Calma” – Pedro Capó & Alicia Keys featuring Farruko
“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow
“MIA” – Bad Bunny featuring Drake
“QUE PRETENDES” – J Balvin & Bad Bunny
“Taki Taki” – DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
LATIN POP/URBAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
BEST NEW LATIN POP/URBAN ARTIST
Camilo
Guaynaa
Lunay
Rosalía
Sech
REGIONAL MEXICAN SONG OF THE YEAR
“¿Por Qué Cambiaste De Opinión” – Calibre 50
“A Través Del Vaso” – Banda Los Sebastianes
“Con Todo Incluido” – La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas
“Encantadora” – El Fantasma
“Nada Nuevo” – Christian Nodal
REGIONAL MEXICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón
BEST NEW REGIONAL MEXICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Banda Los Sebastianes
El Fantasma
Fuerza Regida
Kanales
Lenin Ramírez
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Andrew Watt
Benny Blanco
Finneas
Louis Bell
Max Martin
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Finneas
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Savan Kotecha
BEST LYRICS *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
“7 rings” – Ariana Grande
“bad guy” – Billie Eilish
“Beautiful People” – Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
“Hot Girl Summer” – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign
“Juice” – Lizzo
“Lose You To Love Me” – Selena Gomez
“Nightmare” – Halsey
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
BEST COVER SONG *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY
Led Zeppelin – “Black Dog” – Miley Cyrus cover
Ariana Grande – “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” – Lana Del Rey cover
Phil Collins – “Can’t Stop Loving You” – Taylor Swift cover
Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger” – 5SOS cover
Elvin Bishop – “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover
The Rembrandts – “I’ll Be There For You” – Meghan Trainor cover
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Keith Urban cover
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” – Camila Cabello cover
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Halsey cover
Post Malone – “Sunflower” – Vampire Weekend cover
BEST FAN ARMY *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY
Agnation – Agnez Mo
Arianators – Ariana Grande
Beliebers – Justin Bieber
BTSArmy – BTS
Camilizers – Camila Cabello
Harries – Harry Styles
Limelights – Why Don’t We
Louies – Louis Tomlinson
MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes
Niallers – Niall Horan
Selenators – Selena Gomez
Swifties – Taylor Swift
BEST MUSIC VIDEO *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY
“7 rings” – Ariana Grande
“bad guy” – Billie Eilish
“Boy With Luv” – BTS featuring Halsey
“Con Altura” – Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho
“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Snow
“Dancing With A Stranger” – Sam Smith & Normani
“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
“Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK
“ME!” – Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
SOCIAL STAR AWARD *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY
Asher Angel
Cody Orlove
Danielle Cohn
DeStorm Power
King Bach
Montana Tucker
Niki and Gabi
Piper Rockelle
Scotty Sire
Stephanie Poetri
The Moy Boys
Zoe Laverne
BEST REMIX *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY
“bad guy” – Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)
“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry featuring Snow
“Good As Hell” – Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande
“Higher Love” – Kygo & Whitney Houston
“Lover” – Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Photo via Rukes.com