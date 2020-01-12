1001Tracklists just put out its annual report, A State of Dance Music 2019.





As the go-to source for festival tracklists, the site keeps a running tally on artists, tracks, and their tracklists — down to the details including mashups, edits and IDs. In 2019, over 36,000 tracklists were added and over 81,000 new tracks were logged into the database.

Thus, 1001Tracklists has a firm grasp on what’s happening in the industry, from festivals to radio shows, the artists and the labels that support them, and everything in between. This report is essentially a deep dive into the trends and numbers that defined 2019, another amazing year for dance music around the world.

Below, you’ll find the 1001Tracklists’ Top 10 Festivals of 2019 — the fests that generated the most views for tracklists last year. Did your favorite destination festival make the list?

See the full report here, including top tracks, sets, labels, and much more.

1001Tracklists: Top Festivals of 2019

1. Tomorrowland Belgium – 798.3k views

2. Ultra Music Festival Miami – 500.2k views

3. EDC Las Vegas – 304.3k views

4. Tomorrowland Winter – 117.1k views

5. EDC Mexico – 84.5k views

6. Creamfields UK – 72.7k views

7. Defqon 1 – 72.7k views

8. Electric Zoo – 71.2k views

9. Ultra Europe – 69k views

Tomorrowland 2019 Official Aftermovie

Photo via Tomorrowland