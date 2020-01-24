Ravers will party just about anywhere if the music’s good — and this summer, an all day rave is being thrown at a hospital asylum.





Defected marks the return of The Asylum, an all-day affair featuring some of their finest DJs. It goes down Saturday, June 27th in the unique and atmospheric courtyard of the Old Newsham Park Hospital in Liverpool. The gothic building was built in the 1800s and previously served as an orphanage and psychiatric hospital.

Topping the bill is the evocative stylings of Claptone, the masked legend returning to Liverpool for the first time since 2017. Joining him is one of the kings of the disco-house movement, Purple Disco Machine, an artist who has made a serious impression on the city in the past few years.

Also on the bill are Defected’s own first-lady Sam Divine, Roberto Surace, Ferreck Dawn and rising stars CDC and Dom Townsend.

The grounds are rumored to be haunted and the building is as eerie as it gets — but this is truly one of the most unique party locations in the country, if not the world.

More info and tickets here.

Source: Birmingham Mail | Photo: Wikimedia Commons