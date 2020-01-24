Mija is getting ready to release her first full-length album in 2020 called Desert Trash and just released the project’s first single, “Desert Trash.”





For those unaware, Mija is also preparing to embark on her first live tour. The new single is impeccably positioned to lead fans into that mindset with delicate, instrumental touches and her own vocals. The song was written in El Paso, Texas and explores feelings of loneliness and isolation, backdropped in the stark setting of the desert.

Expect this album and live tour to challenge any pre-existing conceptions of what the Mija project is all about. Check out the official lyric video for “Desert Trash” below and keep scrolling for show dates and tickets.

Tour Tickets:

www.hi-mija.com

Mija Tour Dates:

2/27 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club

2/28 – Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern

2/29 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter

3/4 – Toronto ON – Drake Underground

3/6 – Boston, MA – Middle East Upstairs

3/7 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

3/11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Brillobox

3/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle

3/13 – Washington DC – U Street Music Hall

3/14 – Charlotte, NC- Neighborhood Theatre

3/15 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

3/18 – Austin, TX – TBD

3/20 – New Orleans, LA – Buku Festival

3/24 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

3/26 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

3/27 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

3/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

4/1 – Las Vegas, NV – Bunkhouse

4/2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre

4/3 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s

4/16 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

4/18 – Portland, OR – The Doug Fir

6/25 – Rothbury, MI – Electric Forest Festival

Photo via Quasar Media