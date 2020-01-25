Bad Boys for Life, the third film in the Martin Lawrence and Will Smith franchise, hit theaters last week. However, the movie almost looked a lot different. Rather than Nicky Jam playing the main villain Zway-Lo, it was nearly Dimitri Vegas.





“He was supposed to be joining the cast, yes,” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah disclosed in an exclusive article with Belgian newspaper HLN. “He’s our brother and we really wanted him in the movie. Dimitri is a movie genius, he almost knows more about it than we do.”

Vegas had to pass on the role because a last-minute visa mishap. “Due to strict union regulations it unfortunately didn’t happen,” the directors said. “But on the next movie we’ll have more power and we can get more stuff arranged in time. We’ll make sure it happens on the next one!”

Dimitri recently featured as a ‘Sub-Zero’ DLC character on the latest instalment of the Mortal Kombat game franchise, as well as appearing in movies like ‘Rambo: Last Blood” and “Men In Black: International.” He also featured as the voice of a version of Peter Parker in the animated movie ‘Spider-Man : Into The Spider-Verse’ and joined Jean-Claude Van Damme in the action movie “Lukas.”

Imagine what Bad Boys would have been like with him fighting against Smith and Lawrence. What a bewildering clash of two worlds that would have been.