It’s been a little over seven months since we last got an original piece of San Holo music, but that all changes next Friday with the release of the musician’s next single, “Honest” featuring Broods. A song years in the making.





In the time since his debut album album1 in 2018, he’s released the singles “Lead Me Back” and “Lost Lately,” two very emotional and raw songs. From the preview of “Honest” shared on social media (see below), it seems that trend is going to continue.

Only 30 seconds of the song were teased, with a gritty vocal from Broods, detuned and overlayed with white noise as it gradually becomes more clear… perhaps a reference to the honesty she sings about?

All will be revealed next Friday, January 31 for everyone to hear. Check out the teaser below.

NEW MUSIC JANUARY 31 🧡🥺 Honest ft. @broodsmusic

RT to spread honesty! pic.twitter.com/H338fDxD9m — ✨ San Holo ✨(80%) (@sanholobeats) January 22, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com