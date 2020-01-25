Duck Sauce are signaling their return — and releasing new music as soon as next week!





The iconic duo consisting of A-Trak and Armand Van Helden hit us with their debut single “Big Bad Wolf” nearly a decade ago. Then came their debut album, Quack, and smash hit, “Barbra Streisand.” Duck Sauce was thriving in the dance scene, but for whatever reason it all suddenly and unexpectedly stopped.

At the dawn of the new year, A-Trak dropped a cryptic teaser, but for fans of Armand Van Helden and himself, the announce was obvious.

Duck Sauce returns in 2020 and now they promise to “see you all here next week.”

The post below clearly suggests new music — and it came right from the duck’s mouth.

Duck Sauce Returns Next Week

see you all here next week pic.twitter.com/umx8Gp1BQZ — DUCK SAUCE (@DuckSauceNYC) January 24, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com