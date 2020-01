The Chemical Brothers Beat Out Flume, Rüfüs Du Sol & More for Best Dance/Electronic Album

Congrats to The Chemical Brothers!





The electronic music duo just beat out Flume, Rüfüs Du Sol, Tycho and Apparat for one of the Grammy Awards‘ top honors in dance music. The award for Best Dance/Electronic Album was just announced — and The Chemical Brothers have been honored for their work on the 2019 No Geography.

Best Dance/Electronic Album

LP5, Apparat

No Geography, The Chemical Brothers – WINNER

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, Rüfüs Du Sol

Weather, Tycho

