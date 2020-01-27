Billie Eilish Becomes Second Artist Ever, and First Woman, To Sweep All Four Major Categories At Grammys

Last night at the 62nd annual Grammys, Billie Eilish walked away with awards for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist. This unique feat makes her only the second artist in history to ever sweep all four major categories in a single Grammys ceremony.





The last person to do so was Christopher Cross in 1981, a name most probably won’t recognize.

Eilish received the Grammys for her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, produced and co-written by her 22-year-old brother, Finneas O’Connell. Finneas also received his own Grammy earlier in the night for Producer, Non-Classical.

“We didn’t write a speech for this because we didn’t make this album to win a Grammy,” Finneas said onstage. We didn’t think it would win anything ever. We wrote an album about depression and suicidal thoughts and climate change and being the bad guy — whatever that means — and we stand up here confused and grateful.”

Her song “bad guy” earned her both Record and Song of the Year wins.

