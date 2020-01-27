Sia wasn’t shy with GQ Magazine when she told the publication openly — she hit up her friend and collaborator Diplo for some “no-strings sex.” But did they end up hooking up?





“Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship because he’s super-duper hot,” Sia revealed to GQ.

“This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship… If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'”

Apparently, Diplo had no idea she was going to share their private business with the world. “She’s a loose cannon, and she does whatever she wants,” he said. “She’s spontaneous and insane, so I love her for that.”

As for whether either of them actually followed through with it…

“That’s no comment. I love her to death and I value our relationship a lot more.”

Apparently Diplo doesn’t kiss and tell.

Source: People