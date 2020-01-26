Home

Not Kobe.


As we scroll through our Twitter feeds this afternoon, our hearts break a little more every time we read the comments — “RIP Kobe Bryant.” Is this really all happening? “Nooo please not Kobe.”

This isn’t a loss for the EDM community specifically, or for the music industry, but for everyone who’s ever watched Kobe work his magic on the court. As one of the best NBA players of all time, his impact on sports culture and beyond is unmatched.

READ: Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Many artists looked up to Kobe for his hard work ethic and leadership skills. You don’t have to be a sports fan to appreciate what he’s done in his career. He was more than a team player or athlete — he was a true inspiration.

Kobe retired from the NBA in 2016. His legacy will forever live on.

Today, DJ Snake, MarshmelloAlison Wonderland, Dillon Francis, The Glitch Mob and many more are remembering Kobe Bryant. Read just some of the reacts below.

RIP.

EDM Reacts to Kobe Bryant’s Death