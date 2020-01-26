Not Kobe.





As we scroll through our Twitter feeds this afternoon, our hearts break a little more every time we read the comments — “RIP Kobe Bryant.” Is this really all happening? “Nooo please not Kobe.”

This isn’t a loss for the EDM community specifically, or for the music industry, but for everyone who’s ever watched Kobe work his magic on the court. As one of the best NBA players of all time, his impact on sports culture and beyond is unmatched.

READ: Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Many artists looked up to Kobe for his hard work ethic and leadership skills. You don’t have to be a sports fan to appreciate what he’s done in his career. He was more than a team player or athlete — he was a true inspiration.

Kobe retired from the NBA in 2016. His legacy will forever live on.

Today, DJ Snake, Marshmello, Alison Wonderland, Dillon Francis, The Glitch Mob and many more are remembering Kobe Bryant. Read just some of the reacts below.

RIP.

EDM Reacts to Kobe Bryant’s Death

THIS CAN’T BE REAL 🥺🥺🥺 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) January 26, 2020

No! Not Kobe. No. — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant 💔 gone way too soon — LIKE MIKE (@likemike) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe…i can’t believe it. You were THE goat. — Dillon Francis (@DillonFrancis) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe and Gigi 📡♥️ — The Glitch Mob (@theglitchmob) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant. Damn. 💔 — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) January 26, 2020

Nooo please not Kobe… I’m literally balling dude The lakers and Kobe were literally mine and my brothers and family’s childhood, I’m shaking. Rest In Peace to the best player to ever walk the court, we love you — Sully (@SullivanKing) January 26, 2020

Rest Easy Kobe Bryant. The world is going to miss you! True legend 🙏🏼🏀💔 pic.twitter.com/Ax0YmAQBI4 — Showtek (@SHOWTEK) January 26, 2020

So fucking sad man 😞 rip kobe — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe. The legacy is forever — 👑 louis 👑 (@LouisTheChild) January 26, 2020

Kobe no!!!😰😰😰 — Henry Fong (@henryfong) January 26, 2020

May you rest in peace Kobe Bryant and everyone else involved in this horrible accident 🙏🌟 — Fedde Le Grand (@feddelegrand) January 26, 2020

every time this happens it’s so shocking and sad… no matter how what you accomplish or how much of a legend you are we’re all mortal. tell your loved ones you love them. rip kobe man 🥺🥺🥺 — CRANKDAT ⚙️ (@crankdat) January 26, 2020

Not Kobe. WTF — Bust Down Partiana 🌊 (@partyfavormusic) January 26, 2020

can’t believe this shit — gallant (@SoGallant) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe 😭 — RIOT TEN (@RiotTenMusic) January 26, 2020

Wtf Kobe 😔 — 𝐙𝐎𝐌𝐁𝐎𝐘 (@Zomboy) January 26, 2020

What?!? KOBE BRYANT?! REALLY ??? 💔💔💔💔 — ookay (@Ookay) January 26, 2020

RIP KOBE. — THIEVES (@yoTHIEVES) January 26, 2020

Really torn up about Kobe. We’ve been a fan of his our entire lives. Love to his family and friends. RIP you legend 💔 — BIG GIGANTIC (@BigGigantic) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant. As a lifelong Laker fan I grew up watching you every day. You will be missed ❤️ — Bear (@itsbeargrillz) January 26, 2020

What Kobe what? — ZHU (@ZHUmusic) January 26, 2020

Sending all of our love to @kobebryant ‘s family rn. You were a warrior my man, you’ll forever be a Legend. #Mamba #RIPKOBE — TRITONAL ▵ (@Tritonal) January 26, 2020

im so sick to my stomach. kobe is an idol and legend to me. hard working and a leader. this world rly is so fkd. — LICK 👅 (@iamlickx) January 26, 2020

i refuse to believe kobe bryant died in a helicopter crash. this cannot be real. wtf. — LICK 👅 (@iamlickx) January 26, 2020

His last tweet was him congratulating and THANKING a younger player for breaking records in a game that he arguably owned for 20+ years. What a class act and a hero. https://t.co/Uzslp5Rpwp — KENNEDY JONES (@KennedyJonesTHO) January 26, 2020

RIP to the legend Kobe. 😢🐐 pic.twitter.com/JVuQVc6CMB — DIM MAK (@dimmak) January 26, 2020

we all grew up with kobe , thank you for always being there to make us feel unstoppable. — Deorro (@Deorro) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant 🥺 — BLUNTS & BLONDES (@_bluntsnblondes) January 26, 2020

Kobe was my generations Michael Jordan. I grew up wishing i was Kobe. Rest In Peace Black mamba. You’ll forever be the goat in my book. — Yultron (@yultron) January 26, 2020

🙏🏻😭😭😭 KOBE 😭😭😭🙏🏻 — JAYCEEOH 🌪 HOLY SHIT WRECK (@JAYCEEOH) January 26, 2020

This is so completely devastating I can’t even say the words man — Crizzly (@CRIZZLY) January 26, 2020

Kobe man — blanke ブランケ (@blankemusic) January 26, 2020

bro…kobe is not gone. that did not really happen. what the fuck — 🐶 PROTOHYPE 🐶 (@Protohype) January 26, 2020

This news about Kobe … just wow… Life is so precious, appreciate the people in yours right now — 13 (@thrteenmusic) January 26, 2020

RIP kobe 🐍 🐍 — JUDGE (@judgebeats) January 26, 2020

Not Kobe man. Not fucking Kobe. — JayKode (@JayKode) January 26, 2020

terrible news.. RIP Kobe — y2k (@y2k2y) January 26, 2020

damn life is so fragile I’m shook — MAX STYLER (@maxstylermusic) January 26, 2020

Dude wtf. We are gonna miss u Kobe 🙁 — CARBIN (@CarbinOfficial) January 26, 2020

RIP KOBE 🏀♥️ — Boreta (@boreta) January 26, 2020

NO THIS CANT BE TRUE NOT KOBE 🙁 — YDG (@itsydg) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant – the most stylish baller to ever live – stay away from choppers they are deadly. — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) January 26, 2020

Kobe — KEYS N KRATES (@keysnkrates) January 26, 2020

not kobe — GRAN (@grandson) January 26, 2020

i hope this kobe helicopter crash thing isnt real… — elephante (@iamtheELEPHANTE) January 26, 2020

it’s so hard to remain positive when the world is such a scary and unpredictable place — joshua kieran (@oshimakesmusic) January 26, 2020

Growing up in LA, Kobe was the biggest and most important figure within this city. He was immortal in our eyes. His accomplishments and work ethic were something everyone looked up to. A goat among goats. To hear this startling tragic news about Kobe is unreal. RIP Kobe Bryant💔 — Brownies & Lemonade (@TeamBandL) January 26, 2020

RIP to one of the greatest athletes ever, NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Long live the Black Mamba🐐🖤 pic.twitter.com/ktL3TW43VU — TIDAL (@TIDAL) January 26, 2020

RIP Legend. — NIGHTENJIN (@Nightenjin) January 26, 2020